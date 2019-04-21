2019 NBA Playoffs
Nets' Jared Dudley, 76ers' Jimmy Butler fined for on-court altercation

Jared Dudley and Jimmy Butler were ejected for their roles in an on-court altercation in Game 4.

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley and Philadelphia 76ers forward-guard Jimmy Butler have each been fined for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced Sunday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

Dudley has been fined $25,000 for escalating an on-court incident which spilled into the spectator stands by shoving Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid. Butler has been fined $15,000 for escalating it further by then shoving Dudley.

The incident, for which Dudley and Butler each received technical fouls and were ejected, occurred with 7:42 remaining in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 112-108 victory over Brooklyn on Saturday, April 20 at Barclays Center. 

