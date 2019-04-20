Blazers focused on execution, not emotion vs. Thunder

“We’ve just got to focus on us,” Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. “We’ve got to be us and do what we do and all of the peripheral stuff … doesn’t have to do with us.”

Except when it does. When it fuels the opposition the way it appeared to gas up the Thunder before their home crowd.

“It’s going to be talk, it’s going to be fouls, it’s going to be all that stuff. All that stuff is going to be part of it. But it’s who can deal with that stuff and not be too emotional,” Lillard said Saturday, the day after a wild Game 3 atmosphere. “Who can be more even-keeled. Who can handle it more and still have the right mentality through all of those things. And we just stay within ourselves, play hard and we compete.

“And if something is brought to our doorstep, we’re going to open the door and see what’s going on. And that’s all it was. Because we don’t go out there talking and acting no type of way. But like I said, if it comes to our doorstep, we’re going to open the door and see what’s going on.”

The Thunder struck back in Game 3 after falling behind 2-0 in Portland.

Love it or hate it, the playoffs come fully stocked with some built-in animosity between the combatants.

When the foolishness fades, though, it’s about the basics, about who can execute under duress with everything on the line.

But the Blazers understand the importance of maintaining your composure better than anyone after losing their way last season in a first-round sweep against the Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Rajon Rondo-led New Orleans Pelicans.

This group is different. They’ve been hardened by that failure and inspired by the resilience they showed this season in capturing the No. 3 seed for the second straight season.