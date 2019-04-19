Spurs' latest diamond in the rough dominates Nuggets in Game 3

SAN ANTONIO — Derrick White doesn’t happen everywhere.

But he always seems to happen here.

It’s a spring tradition, the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA playoffs — 22 straight seasons and counting — with a fresh-faced prospect from the incubator ready for a star turn.

Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Kawhi Leonard all traveled this path at some point over the past two decades.

In the absence of a future Hall of Famer or franchise icon to lean on, the Spurs have turned to their break-the-glass point guard. The second-year man starred against his hometown team on the biggest stage Thursday night at AT&T Center, making play after play all over the court to lead the Spurs to a 118-108 Game 3 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

The seventh-seeded Spurs lead the series, 2-1, thanks in large part to stellar work from the 29th pick of the 2017 Draft.

“He was obviously spectacular on both ends of the floor,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said of White, who shredded the Nuggets for a career-high 36 points (on 15-for-21 shooting), five rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block. “I don’t know what else to say.”

Derrick White outdueled Denver's Jamal Murray in Game 3.

There’s no need Pop. White’s actions did all the talking.

After getting burned by Nuggets guard Jamal Murray’s 21 points in the fourth quarter of a Game 2 loss in Denver, White countered with a virtuoso effort of his own. He had 26 points at halftime and flattened the Nuggets’ defense with his dribble penetration to set the tone for a monster night.

“I felt like a lot of those were on me and I had to step up and make him work today,” White said of his battle within the game against Murray. “I was just trying to be aggressive and trying to get to the paint. I know a lot times they try to bluff and get back, so I just tried to finish strong when I was driving to the paint and make the right play.”

While Murray entered the league with all of the hype that accompanies a lottery pick from a blue blood program [Kentucky], White was a lightly recruited combo guard who started out at Division II Colorado Colorado Springs before finishing up at the University of Colorado and catching the eye of the Spurs’ scouting staff.

The growth and development that ensued, including extended time in the G League during his rookie season, is paying dividends now.

White’s 36 points were the most by a Spur in the playoffs since Leonard’s 36 in April 2017. And he’s the first Spur to finish with 35 or more points and five or more assists and rebounds in a playoff game since Parker did it in April of 2008.

“It was awesome, especially defensively,” said Spurs All-Star DeMar DeRozan, who burned the Nuggets for 25 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals. “He took on a challenge from last game versus Murray, got us going and we fed off him. He led us offensively and defensively.”

From wicked open-court defense on Murray to a slick, no-look pocket pass to Jakob Poeltl for a layup to the presence of mind to know when to attack and when to facilitate, White played like someone who had been in the moment before.

While these moments could overwhelm a 10-year veteran, none of it seemed to shake White. He was the best player on the floor in just his third playoff start.