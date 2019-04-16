Reports: Warriors' Cousins has torn left quadriceps

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins may have seen his first playoff run end after just two games played.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Cousins has been diagnosed with a torn left quadriceps. Cousins suffered his injury in the first quarter of last night's Game 2 loss to the LA Clippers. The news was also reported by Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

His injury is likely season-ending, Charania reports, but the team will see how he responds within the first two weeks of rehab for an injury that is not expected to require surgery.

However, Letourneau reports Cousins is almost definitely done for the playoffs, but Cousins is still awaiting to learn the exact extent of the tear. Additionally, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports doctors are still determining the severity of Cousins' injury, which will in turn determine the length of his recovery process.

Cousins injury happened while tumbling after a loose ball with 8 1/2 minutes remaining in the first quarter last night. He wasn't contacted on the play, and immediately stayed down as the Clippers corralled possession and headed upcourt in transition. Cousins immediately flagged the training staff and began heading toward the locker room, walking gingerly on the injured leg.

DeMarcus Cousins suffered his left quadriceps injury on this play in Game 2.

The team updated his status shortly afterward, announcing he wouldn't return and will be undergoing an MRI within a day's time.

During the postgame news conference, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Cousin's injury was "pretty significant" and that he expected Cousins "would be out ... a while."

“We’ll rally behind him, tell him it’s far from the end of the world, tell him he has so much great basketball ahead of him,” said Warriors guard Klay Thompson. “He believes that. ... He’ll bounce back. I know he will. He’s a fighter."

Cousins had two points, two rebounds and an assist in just less than 4 minutes. He fouled out of Saturday’s 121-104 Game 1 win with nine points, nine rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes. Kevon Looney picked up the bulk of the extra minutes in Cousins' absence and scored a career-high 19 points making all six of his shots but the Warriors had their seven-game postseason winning streak snapped that dated to last year's run to a repeat championship.

Having signed with Golden State while rehabilitating a torn Achilles' tendon, Cousins had been eager to make his playoff debut in this ninth NBA season. In 30 games as a Warrior, Cousins averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks in 25.7 minutes.

“It’s tough for sure, you feel for him considering all he’s been in this last year,” said Warriors guard Stephen Curry. “This is a big stage, the playoffs. He’s been looking forward to this. I don’t know the extent of the injury at this point but hope he gets back sooner than later. But just man to man in terms of him and what he’s been through, it’s tough. There’s no sugarcoating it. You hate seeing that opportunity on this big stage taken away from him like that."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.