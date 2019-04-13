2019 NBA Playoffs
Curry passes Allen for most career playoff 3-pointers

From NBA.com Staff

Apr 13, 2019 10:57 PM ET

Stephen Curry celebrates one of his eight 3-pointers against the Clippers.

Continuing his onslaught on the NBA's myriad 3-point records, Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry drained eight shots from long range in Saturday's playoff game with the LA Clippers to surpass Ray Allen for the most in postseason history. 

Even more impressively, Curry amassed his total of 386 playoff 3s in roughly half as many games, just 91 compared to the 171 contests Allen needed to set the previous mark (385). 

Rounding out the top five are: LeBron James (370); Manu Ginobili (324) and Reggie Miller (320).

 
Watch Stephen Curry set the record for career playoff 3s against the LA Clippers.

  

Curry holds additional records for most 3-pointers in The Finals (98) and a single postseason (also 98). 

He also sits just 490 3s away from Allen's regular-season record of 2,973, having already banked four of the top six single regular-season totals in history.  

