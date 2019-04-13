2019 NBA Playoffs
2019 NBA Playoffs

Embiid in starting lineup for 76ers in Game 1 against Nets

Apr 13, 2019 2:35 PM ET

Joel Embiid averaged 27.5 points and 13.4 rebounds in 64 games this season.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid is in the starting lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their playoff series against Brooklyn.

The All-Star center had been listed as doubtful to play Saturday because of tendinitis in his left knee that cost him most of the final month of the season. Embiid is averaging 27.5 points and 11.1 rebounds.

He has been hurt since the All-Star break, and an MRI in February revealed no structural damage

Embiid missed 14 of the final 24 games of the regular season and played just 64 this season. His injury history offers no assurances his body can hold up over two grueling months and the possible 28 games needed to win a title.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.