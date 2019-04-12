Numbers preview: Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6)

The Portland Trail Blazers, losers of 10 straight playoff games, have rebounded from their latest first-round exit to finish in the top four in the tough Western Conference for a second straight season. But less than three weeks from the playoffs, the Blazers lost center Jusuf Nurkic (their second most important player) to a devastating leg injury.

Portland went 7-2 after losing Nurkic, scoring more than 117 points per 100 possessions over the nine games. Scoring consistently against the defense of the Oklahoma City Thunder should be a tougher task.

The Thunder have had their own ups and downs. And they were the other victims of a first-round upset last year. But with the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets both on the other side of the Western Conference bracket, there's an opportunity for a team on this side to get to the conference finals and put past disappointments behind them.

This is one of two series (Houston-Utah is the other) that pits a top-five offense vs. a top-five defense. And it could be on the Portland end of the floor where this series is ultimately decided.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the 3-6 series in the West, with links to let you dive in and explore more. Game 1 is Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions