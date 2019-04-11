Report: Grizzlies fire coach Bickerstaff, reassign GM Wallace

After going 33-49 and missing the playoffs this past season, the Memphis Grizzlies have decided to dismiss coach J.B. Bickerstaff and reassign GM Chris Wallace to a scouting position within the front office, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

After making the playoffs in 2016-17, Memphis has struggled in each of the past two seasons while making the tough decision of trading away franchise icon Marc Gasol. Now, it appears the Grizzlies are moving forward with a front-office facelift.