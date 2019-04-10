Report: Timberwolves to keep GM Layden, coach Sauders

After a turbulent season that saw Minnesota return to the lottery, the Timberwolves are reportedly banking on front office stability translating to on-court success.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Minnesota is finalizing plans to keep general manager Scott Layden and coach Ryan Saunders in their respective roles for the long term.

Minnesota is finalizing plans to keep GM Scott Layden and coach Ryan Saunders, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2019

A former general manager of the Knicks, Layden is concluding his third full season as the Timberwolves GM. That time has included both the acquisition and departure of Jimmy Butler via trade, as well as maximum contract extensions for former No. 1 overall picks Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The 32-year-old Saunders, a long-time NBA assistant coach and son of the late Flip Saunders, a longtime Timberwolves front office executive and coach, became the youngest head coach in the league upon taking over for Tom Thibodeau earlier this season. Minnesota has gone 17-23 since, with Towns averaging 26.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 blocks in that span.

A subsequent report by Jon Krawcynski of The Athletic seemed to indicate a president would be hired prior to any announcement.