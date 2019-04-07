LA Clippers waive Luc Mbah a Moute

The L.A. Clippers have waived forward Luc Mbah a Moute, it was announced today by President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank.



Mbah a Moute, 32, appeared in four games for the Clippers this season, averaging 5.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in 15.3 minutes.

The 6’8”, 230-pound forward holds career averages of 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 23.3 minutes in 686 appearances across 11 NBA seasons with Milwaukee, Sacramento, Minnesota, Philadelphia, L.A. and Houston.

A native of Cameroon, he was selected 37th overall by Milwaukee in the 2008 NBA Draft following three collegiate seasons at UCLA.