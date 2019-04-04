76ers officially sign Greg Monroe

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has signed Greg Monroe.

Monroe has appeared in 40 games this season (two starts) with Toronto and Boston, averaging 4.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 10.7 minutes per game.

Currently in his ninth NBA season, Monroe has seen action in 629 career games (417 starts) with Detroit, Milwaukee, Phoenix, Boston and Toronto. He holds lifetime averages of 13.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.7 minutes per game. A career .513 shooter from the field, Monroe has shot at least .500 in five of his nine NBA seasons, including a career-high .565 in 2017-18. He is one of 25 active players with 200-or-more double-doubles.

Originally selected by Detroit with the No. 7 overall selection in the 2010 NBA Draft, Monroe played two collegiate seasons at Georgetown. He led the 2009-10 Hoyas to a 23-11 record and No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, while averaging 16.1 points and a team-best 9.6 rebounds per game.

Monroe will wear No. 55 for the 76ers.