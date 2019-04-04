Numbers to Know: Kia Most Valuable Player

With the regular season wrapping up, it's time to consider the candidates for each of the league's regular season awards. We finish with the Kia Most Valuable Player Award.

This isn't a case for or against any particular player. It's just a dive into some of the relevant numbers for consideration.

The Antetokounmpo/Harden debate is fascinating, and there's probably no wrong answer. Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden are the primary drivers of their teams' success. The case for Harden begins with usage, that he has carried such a large load for the No. 2 offense in the league. The case for Antetokounmpo begins with the standings, and that he the role he has played in the Milwaukee Bucks being just the third team in the last *23 years to rank in the top three on both ends of the floor.

* 23 years (since the 1996-97 season) is the timeframe for which we have play-by-play and shot location data. The other two teams that have ranked in the top three in both offensive and defensive efficiency are the 2014-15 Warriors and the 2016-17 Warriors.