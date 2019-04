NEW YORK --Â New Orleans Pelicans forward/center Anthony Davis has been fined $15,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident took place as Davis was exiting the court area upon conclusion of the Pelicans’ 115-109 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on April 3 at Smoothie King Center.