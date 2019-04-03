Legendary Moments In NBA History
Legendary Moments In NBA History

Legendary Moments In NBA History: Abdul-Jabbar becomes all-time leading scorer

From NBA.com Staff

Apr 4, 2019 2:33 PM ET

 

In the 1983-84 season, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took over as the NBA's all-time top scorer.

On April 5, 1984, Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar cemented his place in NBA history when he passed Wilt Chamberlain for the No. 1 spot on the NBA's all-time leading scorer list.

Taking a pass from Magic Johnson, Abdul-Jabbar whirled and launched his trademark sky-hook toward the hoop in Las Vegas. The shot drew nothing but net, giving Abdul-Jabbar career point No. 31,420, which vaulted him past Wilt Chamberlain as the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Abdul-Jabbar retired five seasons later with 38,387 points, which remains the most scored by any player in NBA history.

The 19-time All-Star was a six-time NBA champion, six-time NBA MVP and two-time scoring champion during his legendary career.

> Box ScoreLegends Profile: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

* * *

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.