Timberwolves' Robert Covington undergoes successful right knee surgery

Official release

Apr 1, 2019 6:54 PM ET

Forward Robert Covington is out indefinitely after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee.

Minneapolis-St. Paul --The Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday announced that forward Robert Covington underwent a successful diagnostic arthroscopic procedure Monday morning with debridement and removal of loose bodies in his right knee.

The surgery was performed at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. by Timberwolves Team Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Diane Dahm of Mayo Clinic. Covington will remain out indefinitely and further updates to his progress will be issued when available.

In 22 games with the Wolves this season, Covington averaged 14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals 

