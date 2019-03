Suns rookie Deandre Ayton sprained his left ankle late in the third quarter of Saturday's game with the Grizzlies and did not return.

Further information on his condition was not immediately available.

Injury update: Deandre Ayton will not return (left ankle sprain). — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 31, 2019

Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds in 27 minutes for his 39th double-double of the season, good for 12th in the NBA.