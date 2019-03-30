Around The League
Around The League

Attorney: Kristaps Porzingis accused of rape

Mar 30, 2019 11:56 PM ET

Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis is accused of raping a woman in his Manhattan apartment last year.

NEW YORK (AP) — An attorney for Kristaps Porzingis acknowledges that a woman has accused the NBA star of rape, but says the Dallas Mavericks forward “unequivocally” denies the allegation.

Lawyer Roland Riopelle said Saturday that the claim against the player was part of an extortion attempt that is being investigated by the FBI.

Citing unidentified law enforcement officials, the New York Post and other news organizations reported earlier that a woman went to police Thursday and said Porzingis raped her in his Manhattan apartment last year while he was playing for the Knicks.

NYPD officials declined to comment.

Riopelle says Porzingis reported to federal law enforcement in December that the accuser was making “extortionate demands.”

The attorney says the NBA was also notified.

Porzingis, a 23-year-old native of Latvia, was traded to the Mavericks in January.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.