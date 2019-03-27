Lauri Markkanen (extreme fatigue) out for remainder of season

Lauri Markkanen has been undergoing a series of tests to determine the cause of an episode of a rapid heart rate and fatigue during the game in Toronto on March 26. At this point all testing has been normal, but as a precaution, the medical team has recommended additional testing over the next 10-14 days. Markkanen will not return for the remainder of the season.

Coach Boylen: "Lauri will be out for the rest of the season. We got his tests back from his fatigue episode came back all positive, but we're going to be as cautious with him as we can." pic.twitter.com/l4ub1M9KfW — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 28, 2019

“The long-term health of our players is always our organization’s top priority,” said John Paxson, Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. “We will continue to monitor Lauri’s condition and work with our medical staff and doctors to provide him with everything he may need.”