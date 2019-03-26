Raptors sign veteran guard Meeks

Official release

Mar 26, 2019 4:54 PM ET

Jodie Meeks averaged 7.5 points in two games with the Raptors on a 10-day contract.

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday they have signed guard Jodie Meeks. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. 

Meeks, 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, signed a 10-day contract Feb. 20 with the Raptors. He averaged 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 12.0 minutes in two games. 

A native of Nashville, Tennessee, Meeks owns career averages of 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 22.6 minutes in 533 games (204 starts) with Milwaukee, Philadelphia, LA Lakers, Detroit, Orlando, Washington and Toronto.

Meeks played collegiately at Kentucky (2006-09) prior to being selected in the second-round (41st overall) by the Bucks in the 2009 NBA Draft. He averaged 23.7 points and was named First Team All-SEC as a junior with the Wildcats.

