Suns sign Fredette for rest of season

PHOENIX (AP) -- Jimmer Fredette is back in the NBA.

The Phoenix Suns signed Fredette for the rest of the season Friday with a team option for 2019-20.

The 30-year-old Fredette won every national college player of the year award his senior season at BYU in 2011 after leading the country in scoring at 28.9 points per game. He was traded to Sacramento after being selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft by Milwaukee.

Fredette never had the same success in the NBA as he did in college, averaging 6.0 points over five seasons with four teams. He spent the last three seasons playing for Shanghai of the Chinese Basketball Association, leading the league in scoring last season with 36.9 points per game.