Celtics' Smart fined $50K for pushing Embiid

NEW YORK -- Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $50,000 for forcefully shoving Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid to the floor, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

Smart’s fine was also based on his repeated acts of unsportsmanlike conduct during NBA games, including two prior incidents this season which have resulted in fines.

The incident, for which Smart received a Flagrant Foul 2 and an automatic ejection, occurred with 7:06 remaining in the third quarter of the Celtics’ 118-115 loss to the 76ers on March 20 at Wells Fargo Center.