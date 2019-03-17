Report: LaVine offers to pay coach Boylen's fine

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine offered to pay the fine his coach Jim Boylen receives for being ejected during Friday night's game against the LA Clippers, according to a report from Malika Andrews of ESPN.

Both Boylen and Clippers coach Doc Rivers were ejected for arguing with each other during the third quarter of the Clippers' 128-121 win. Boylen told reporters postgame he wasn't happy with the way the Clippers were setting screens.

The Clippers rallied for a wild win over the Bulls on Friday night.

Hours after the game, LaVine reportedly contacted the Bulls' front office to express his desire to pay Boylen's impending fine, which is expected to be $7,000. The Bulls agreed to let LaVine pay the fine, according to Andrews' report.

"What Jim did, I personally respect that a lot," LaVine said after the game. "He really cares about us and he's going to fight for us. That shows his true character the way he feels about us."

Boylen took over as head coach on Dec. 4 after the team fired coach Fred Hoiberg.