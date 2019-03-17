Westbrook suspended after receiving 16th technical

NEW YORK – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has been suspended one game without pay for receiving his 16th technical foul of the 2018-19 season, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

Under NBA rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game once he receives his 16th technical foul during a regular season. For every two additional technical fouls received during that regular season, the player or coach will be automatically suspended without pay for an additional game.

Westbrook received his most recent technical foul with 3:29 remaining in the second quarter of the Thunder’s 110-88 loss to the Golden State Warriors on March 16 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Westbrook will serve his suspension March 18 when the Thunder plays host to the Miami Heat at Chesapeake Energy Arena.