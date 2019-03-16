Around The League
Westbrook faces mandatory suspension after 16th technical

NBA.com Staff

Mar 16, 2019 10:33 PM ET

 

Russell Westbrook picks up his 16th technical foul of the season.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook faces a mandatory one-game suspension after picking up his 16th technical foul of the season in Saturday's clash with the Golden State Warriors. 

Westbrook was assessed a technical late in the first half after his shot was blocked by Klay Thompson. Westbrook, upset that no foul was called, immediately fouled Thompson and was further penalized with the technical for complaining. 

Unless the technical is rescinded, Westbrook will be suspended for Monday's home game with the Miami Heat. 

