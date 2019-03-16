Lakers' Ingram has successful surgery on arm

Mar 16, 2019 2:33 PM ET

Brandon Ingram is expected to make a full recovery prior to the start of next season.

LOS ANGELES (AP)  -- Lakers forward Brandon Ingram is expected to be ready for next season after undergoing surgery on his right arm.

Ingram had thoracic outlet decompression surgery Saturday, the Lakers say.

Ingram was declared out for the season earlier this month after he was diagnosed with deep venous thrombosis. A blood clot caused shoulder pain for Ingram, who averaged a career-best 18.3 points and 5.1 rebounds this season.

Ingram's surgery was performed at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

The Lakers say he is expected to make a full recovery before the start of his fourth NBA season in the fall.

Ingram was the No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft out of Duke. He turns 22 in September.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.