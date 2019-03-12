NBA suspends Ibaka, Chriss for altercation

NEW YORK – Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka has been suspended three games without pay and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marquese Chriss has been suspended one game without pay for their involvement in a fight during last night’s game between the Raptors and the Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. The incident occurred with 0:01 remaining in the third quarter of the Cavaliers’126-101 victory over the Raptors.

Ibaka’s suspension was based on his instigation of the physical altercation, throwing a punch at Chriss, and his prior history of fighting during NBA games. Chriss’s suspension was based on throwing a punch at Ibaka.

Chriss will serve his suspension tonight when the Cavaliers visit the Philadelphia 76ers at Well Fargo Center, while Ibaka will begin serving his suspension on Thursday when the Raptors host the Los Angeles Lakers.