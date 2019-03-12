Lou Williams passes Dell Curry for most bench points in NBA history

Lou Williams already boasts two trophies as proof of being one of league's all-time best sixth men. Now he stands alone in that field in the scoring column.

On Monday night the Clippers guard passed Dell Curry for most total bench points in league history. The achievement comes in the former second-round pick's 14th season, a span that has seen him start just 109 of his 923 career games played.

Williams is averaging 20.2 points in just 26.6 minutes for the Clippers, who have remained resilient in the Western Conference playoff race despite trading Tobias Harris before the deadline. Williams has since stepped up his production, scoring 23.1 points per game in the 12 games since the trade.

The two-time Kia Sixth Man of the Year has played for the 76ers, Hawks, Raptors, Lakers, Rockets and Clippers, never averaging fewer than 23 minutes since the start of his third NBA season (2007-08). The Clippers announced Williams' achievement during the game, to which the crowd responded with a standing ovation.