Warriors forward Kevin Durant did not practice on Tuesday in Houston and has been ruled out Wednesday night's marquee matchup due to a right ankle sprain.

Head coach Steve Kerr made the announcement after practice Tuesday.

Durant left Sunday's 115-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter after turning his ankle and did not return.

The Rockets have won all three matchups with the Warriors this season heading into their final meeting of the regular season.