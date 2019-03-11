Lakers sign Andre Ingram to 10-day contract

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Andre Ingram to a 10-day contract, it was announced today.

The NBA G League’s all-time leader in three-pointers, Ingram has shot 45.1 percent from three-point range in his career while averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists through 11 G League seasons. He has averaged 8.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 35 games (13 starts) for the South Bay Lakers in 2018-19.

Ingram made his NBA debut in the final two games for Los Angeles last season, averaging 12.0 points (.471 FG%, .556 3P%), 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.

The Lakers roster stands at 17, including two two-way players.

Andre Ingram spoke with Inside The NBA after his dominant NBA debut last season.

* * *