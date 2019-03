SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Danté Exum was reexamined by the Utah Jazz medical staff on Friday and the following was determined:

Exum continues to make progress towards a return and is listed as out tonight with a left ankle sprain and an accompanying bone bruise, but plans to return to practice this week.

Exum has appeared in 39 games (one start) in his fourth NBA season, owning averages of 7.4 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per contest.