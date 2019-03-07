Report: Rondo won't be fined for seat choice

Rajon Rondo will not be fined for sitting away from his teammates during the waning moments of Los Angeles Lakers' 115-99 loss Wednesday to the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Rondo met with Lakers president Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka on the team's off day Thursday to discuss his seat choice and how it was perceived. "They notified me that it was a league rule that you can'’t sit there," Rondo told ESPN. "I wasn’t aware of it. But now I know going forward where I need to be."

Rondo's gesture, on the night James passed Michael Jordan on the NBA's all-time points list, prompted criticism from former NBA coaches Mark Jackson and Stan Van Gundy during ESPN's broadcast of the game.

Rondo took to Instagram on Thursday night to say the real story last night was LeBron, and not about him sitting courtside.