Players react to LeBron passing Jordan

Moments after LeBron James moved past Michael Jordan into fourth place on the NBA's career scoring list, Magic Johnson and players around the league began tweeting tributes to The King ...
Congratulations to @KingJames for passing Michael Jordan’s 32,292 points to become fourth leading scorer of all-time!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 7, 2019
CONGRATULATIONS @KingJames .!! NOTHING BUT RESPECT MY BROTHER.! 🙏🏾💯👊🏾— JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) March 7, 2019
@KingJames 👑👑👑 CONGRATS!!!— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 7, 2019
Historic!! Unreal bro ✊🏾 @KingJames#Brotherhood#BiggerThanBasketball— Chris Paul (@CP3) March 7, 2019
We talked about this being a possibility and now it’s a reality. WoW! Congrts my friend. You’re not finish nor are you done but take this one in. That’s Jordan you jus passed. @kingjames… https://t.co/aMgUe8yM4w— DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 7, 2019
From the visitors locker room at Barclays Center, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye mockingly congratulated ex-teammate LeBron James tonight on passing Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list: pic.twitter.com/EV3TSELx0n— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 7, 2019