Players react to LeBron passing Jordan

Moments after LeBron James moved past Michael Jordan into fourth place on the NBA's career scoring list, Magic Johnson and players around the league began tweeting tributes to The King ...



Congratulations to @KingJames for passing Michael Jordan’s 32,292 points to become fourth leading scorer of all-time! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 7, 2019

CONGRATULATIONS @KingJames .!! NOTHING BUT RESPECT MY BROTHER.! 🙏🏾💯👊🏾 — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) March 7, 2019

We talked about this being a possibility and now it’s a reality. WoW! Congrts my friend. You’re not finish nor are you done but take this one in. That’s Jordan you jus passed. @kingjames… https://t.co/aMgUe8yM4w — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 7, 2019