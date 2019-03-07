Around The League
Players react to LeBron passing Jordan

From NBA Twitter reports

Mar 7, 2019 1:45 AM ET

 

LeBron James on surpassing his idol: "This ranks right up at the top [with] winning a championship."

Moments after LeBron James moved past Michael Jordan into fourth place on the NBA's career scoring list, Magic Johnson and players around the league began tweeting tributes to The King ...
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

