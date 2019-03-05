Around The League
Warriors' Thompson out tonight with knee soreness

From NBA media reports

Mar 5, 2019 3:28 PM ET

Klay Thompson is averaging 22.0 points and 3.9 rebounds this season.

Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson will miss Tuesday's game against the Boston Celtics (10:30 ET, TNT) with knee soreness, according to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Thompson banged his knee hard on the floor during Thursday’s loss to Orlando, but he didn’t start feeling pain until he awoke Friday morning. Thompson, whose MRI came back clean, is set to miss his second straight game with the injury. His absence Tuesday should free up more opportunity for Damion Lee, Quinn Cook, Alfonzo McKinnie, Shaun Livingston and Andre iguodala.

Thompson sat out of the Warriors' victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, missing just his second game of the season. 

