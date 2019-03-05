George questionable tonight vs. Wolves

Oklahoma City Thunder swingman Paul George has missed the team's last three games, but could be back in the mix tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves (8 ET, NBA League Pass).

Thunder coach Billy Donovan told reporters that George, who has been hampered by a sore right shoulder, will be re-evaluated closer to tipoff tonight and could suit up. The Thunder went 1-2 without George, needing a frantic rally on Sunday to topple the Memphis Grizzlies, 99-95.

Per Erik Horne of The Oklahoman, George walked out of Tuesday's shootaround at Target Center with his right shoulder wrapped in ice.

“He did a little bit more than he did yesterday and the day before,” Donovan said, per The Oklahoman. “Any time he does anything physical (we) take some time to see how he responds.”

George is averaging 28.6 points (No. 2 in the NBA), 8.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game this season. He last played on Feb. 26, scoring 25 points on 7-for-24 shooting in a 121-112 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Donovan said Tuesday that he and OKC's coaching staff are working to better diversify the team's offense when George is sidelined. On Sunday, the Thunder went with Markieff Morris playing center at times to better space the floor against the Grizzlies.

"It’s not all on them," Donovan said, per The Oklahoman. "I’ve got to do a better job, or I’ve got to help them because there’s been a lot of things that have happened within our team whether it’s foul trouble, injuries or guys rotating to different spots, in doing that guys are thinking ‘Where do I go?’ Spacing sometimes has been a problem and guys not knowing where to do because spots have changed.”