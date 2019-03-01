Around The League
Report: Eric Bledsoe agrees to four-year extension with Bucks

From NBA Twitter reports

Mar 1, 2019 6:31 PM ET

Eric Bledsoe is averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 assists this season.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Eric Bledsoe has agreed to a four-year, $70 million extension with the Milwaukee Bucks.

In his ninth NBA season, the 29-year-old point guard is averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 assists in 29.2 minutes this season. He's also shooting a career-best 49.2 from the field.

Bledsoe has played a key role in helping the Bucks snatch the best record in the NBA at 47-14.

