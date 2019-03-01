Report: Eric Bledsoe agrees to four-year extension with Bucks

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Eric Bledsoe has agreed to a four-year, $70 million extension with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bledsoe, 29, is having his best NBA season with Bucks and was determined to stay with franchise. He could've gone into free agency this summer, but his deal starts to set the market for free agent guards in July. Deal gives Bucks chance to focus on Khris Middleton in July FA now. https://t.co/zOw7jBJsMi — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2019

In his ninth NBA season, the 29-year-old point guard is averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 assists in 29.2 minutes this season. He's also shooting a career-best 49.2 from the field.

Bledsoe has played a key role in helping the Bucks snatch the best record in the NBA at 47-14.