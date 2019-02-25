Around The League
Harden's streak of 30-point games ends at 32

From NBA.com Staff

Feb 25, 2019 10:47 PM ET

James Harden's historic scoring run came to an end on Monday against Atlanta.

James Harden's Wilt-like run of scoring is over.

The Rockets' superstar saw his streak of consecutive 30-point games end at 32 on Monday after scoring "just" 28 in Houston's 119-111 win against the Hawks. That would not have been the case had Harden hit at least one of 10 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc.

Instead, his streak comes in second to Wilt Chamberlain's slightly longer stretch of 65 consecutive 30-point games. The Rockets went 21-11 during Harden's run, rising from outside the playoff picture to fifth in the West. The feat surpassed those of NBA legends, including Kobe Bryant, Elgin Baylor and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Harden is averaging 36.5 points per game, a clip that would be the highest since Michael Jordan (1986-87).

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.