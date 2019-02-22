Wolves' Towns questionable tonight vs. Knicks

The Minnesota Timberwolves begin the stretch-run portion of 2018-19 tonight, but their All-Star big man may not be available to play in that game.

Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable against the New York Knicks (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass) after Towns was involved in a car accident on the way to the airport Thursday.

Per interim coach Ryan Saunders, Towns took a commercial flight to New York City but was excused from shootaround this morning. He is resting at the team hotel as the team continues to monitor how Towns is doing.

Coach Saunders told the media this morning that Karl-Anthony Towns was involved in a car accident yesterday on the way to the airport. He flew into New York last night and was excused from shootaround this morning to rest at the hotel. He is listed as questionable for tonight. — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) February 22, 2019

The Wolves officially list Towns on the injury report as questionable. The reason: rest. — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) February 22, 2019

Towns' teammates said Friday they were glad he was doing OK and wanted him to take care of himself rather than rush back into the lineup.

"That’s most important, that he’s healthy and he’s doing OK," Andrew Wiggins said, per Chris Hine of the Star-Tribune. "Because a lot of things could’ve went wrong but God was watching over him. So we’re happy. We’re relieved."

Backup guard Tyus Jones said he saw Towns this morning and that Towns was doing "all right."

"It’s just a crazy situation, very blessed and fortunate that he was able to make it out OK," Jones said, per Hine. "So that’s the most important thing. So, he’s in pretty good spirits."

Minnesota is 27-30 and No. 11 in the Western Conference standings, trailing the No. 8-seeded LA Clippers by four games. The Timberwolves made the playoffs last season, but have a challenging schedule after the All-Star break with 11 of their next 16 games on the road.

Towns is averaging 23.3 points, 12 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 blocks per game this season and has played in every game to date.