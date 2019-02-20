Remaining schedule breakdown: Thunder face a tough road ahead

The Oklahoma City Thunder have often looked like the second-best team in the Western Conference. They have the West's best defense thus far, an MVP candidate, a former MVP averaging a triple-double, and a starting lineup with the league's best raw plus-minus by a wide margin.

The Thunder are 13-9 against the other nine teams in the West's top 10, with wins over eight of the nine. And all nine of the losses were within five points in the last five minutes. In total, the Thunder only have three losses that weren't within five points in the last five minutes. Every other team in the league has at least twice as many.

Coming out of the All-Star break, Oklahoma City looks to be comfortably top three in the West, and staying there would allow them to avoid the likely No. 1 seed Golden State Warriors until the conference finals.

But before they can do that, the Thunder will have to navigate the league's toughest post-break schedule, with 17 of their 25 remaining games against teams that have winning records at the All-Star break. That includes three games against the two teams -- Denver (2) and Golden State (1) -- ahead of them in the West and another three against the top two teams -- Milwaukee (1) and Toronto (2) -- in the East.