Recapping standout moments from NBA All-Star 2019 weekend

With the 68th All-Star Game in the books, now it’s time to focus on the stretch run of this regular season.

But before we do that, we must look back at some of the best moments from NBA All-Star 2019.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game capped off a memorable weekend from Charlotte.

MJ pays homage at Legends Brunch

The man who was the toast of the town was tough to spot for much of the weekend. That’s what made Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan’s surprise appearance at Sunday’s legends brunch on the morning of his 56th birthday such a pleasant surprise.

Well done, MJ. And Charlotte put on a fine show with the eyes of the world watching for the 68th Alll-Star Game.

Michael Jordan surprised many with his appearance at Sunday's Legends Brunch.

Momma Curry with the shot!

Sonya Curry’s underhanded halfcourt shot at the Curry Family Foundation event Friday was the first viral clip from All-Star weekend. She upstaged her sons Steph and Seth and her husband, Dell, with that shot – all while making it clear who the real star of the (unofficial) Curry Family Reunion weekend would be.

He get it from his mama. @StephenCurry30 mom Sonya Curry makes halfcourt underhand shot. pic.twitter.com/3KQEGAzSSK — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 15, 2019

But the entire family was celebrated all weekend as Charlotte’s first family of basketball played the role of gracious hosts.

All-Star Saturday served as an unofficial reunion of the Curry family.

Some truth serum for Davis

New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis played just four first half minutes in Sunday’s All-Star Game, slowed by a sore shoulder. That said, he still certainly got everything done he needed to. He let it all out during Saturday morning’s media day festivities. After being the talk of the league in the 10 days leading up to the Feb. 7 trade deadline – which came days after his trade request was made public -- Davis cleared the air about … basically everything.

Yes, he intends to continue playing for the Pelicans this season (we’ll see how long that lasts). And, no, he has not eliminated any of the league’s other 29 teams from the list of places he’d consider playing for in the future (a list that does include the Boston Celtics).

Where the drama goes from here is anyone’s guess. It’s your move Danny Ferry, who replaced the fired Dell Demps on Friday as the Pelicans’ interim general manager.

Anthony Davis did not disappoint in talking with the media on Saturday.

Perfectly in tune

Between Meek Mill’s splendid work during the player introductions for Sunday’s game to Fayetteville, N.C.’s own J. Cole bringing the house down with his halftime show, there would be no Maroon 5 Super Bowl controversy for this NBA All-Star weekend. It pays to know your audience and what will resonate.

Meek Mill delivered a standout performance during the pre-game festivities.

J. Cole kept the All-Star Game crowd hyped with his halftime concert.

Lil’ Superman from OKC

Were you underwhelmed by the AT&T Slam Dunk contest? That’s fine. But take another look at Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Hamidou Diallo’s work to win the title. Young fella was a worthy champion. Go ahead, check the vertical, the creativity and calling out Shaq was a stroke of genius.

Say hello to Lil’ Superman folks!

Hamidou Diallo took home the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest title.

So hard to say goodbye …

Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade will be linked forever, having battled twice in The Finals during their surefire Hall of Fame careers. Since they splitthose meetings it’s only fitting that these two living legends went out together in their final All-Star Game appearance.

And they didn’t disappoint. Dirk knocked down three deep 3-pointers for Team Giannis before halftime. Wade drained a 3-pointer of his own for Team LeBron before halftime. And he started the second half as Team LeBron rallied from a 13-point first-half deficit to take the lead at the end of the third quarter. Salute to two of the game’s all-time greats.

Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade shared their All-Star farewell on Sunday night.

A ‘Greek Freak’-y kind of finish

Stephen Curry’s bounce pass. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s head-at-the-rim-finish. Kevin Durant’s reaction after being the victim of the dunk of the first half and perhaps the entire weekend.

What was there not to love about a dunk that will forever be a part of All-Star Game lore?

Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo teamed up for an epic alley-oop jam.

A glimpse of the future …

One of the most fascinating events during All-Star weekend every year is the Technology Summit, where the focus is on about basketball's future and the role of evolving technology.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver kicked things off Saturday morning by using an app on a phone to change the number and name on the back of a jersey, flipping it from a Kemba Walker model to a Stephen Curry model to a Michael Jordan model.

Some day soon, NBA fans may be able to alter their favorite player's jersey on a whim.

The real MVP (KD) delivers again

Kevin Durant ended up stealing the show in a game dominated early by Team Giannis (and its namesake in particular).

Antetokounmpo was certainly spectacular, finishing with a game-high 38 points. KD’s late-game work, however, proved critical as Team LeBron rallied from a 20-point deficit. He earned his second All-Star MVP trophy to go along with the one he bagged in 2012.

Kevin Durant came through late to lift Team LeBron to an All-Star Game win.

