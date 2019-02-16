Stephen Curry rewinds time, wears similar jacket from All-Star 1992

Two-time Kia MVP Stephen Curry paid homage to a 3-year-old during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night in Charlotte.

Uniquely enough, that 3-year-old was himself.

Back in his hometown for All-Star weekend, Curry sat courtside after participating in the MTN DEW 3-point contest with a jacket that was similar in style -- and obviously larger in size -- to the one he donned on All-Star Saturday Night as a kid.

The original photograph was taken in 1992 when Stephen sat courtside with his father Dell Curry, a former sharpshooter for the Charlotte Hornets who had also just participated in the 3-point contest. The event was held in Orlando that year.

Dell was back in front of the Charlotte crowd to kick off the 2019 3-point contest with some of his old teammates. He and the former All-Stars didn’t exactly light it up, but they raised $35,000 for charity.

Once the official competition began, Dell watched as his sons Steph and Seth battled for the trophy. Seth scored 16 in the first round, while Steph dropped 23 in the final round but fell just short to contest winner Joe Harris.

While a victory would have been special for the Curry family, the oldest son and six-time All-Star was still able to bring things full circle.