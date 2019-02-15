All-Star 2019 Numbers to Know: Team LeBron

NBA All-Star 2019 is Year 2 of the league's new All-Star format, with teams selected by the top vote-getters in each conference. The new format was a success last year in that the 2018 All-Star Game was much more competitive than the 2017 game.
This year, the Draft was made public and included two extra All-Stars -- Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade -- added by commissioner Adam Silver. All-Star is a celebration of the best players in the game, and Nowitzki and Wade are two of the best we've ever seen.
The current generation of All-Stars are putting up some of those most ridiculous numbers we've ever seen. James Harden has scored 30 or more points in 31 straight games, Russell Westbrook has recorded 11 straight triple-doubles, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring in the paint like no player since Shaquille O'Neal.
Here are some numbers to know about all 13 members of Team LeBron ...
-- Clutch time = Last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime with a score differential of five points or less.
-- Effective field goal percentage = (FGM + (0.5 * 3PM)) / FGA
-- True shooting percentage = PTS / (2 * (FGM + 0.44 * FTA)))
All stats through Thursday, Feb. 14.
Kevin Durant, F, Golden State Warriors
- Leads the league 195 mid-range field goals. Has shot 53.0 percent from mid-range, the second-best mark among 82 players with at least 100 mid-range attempts.
- Has shot 33-for-35 (94 percent) on clutch free throws, the second-best mark among players who have attempted at least 25.
- Ranks second in raw plus-minus, with the Warriors having outscored their opponents by 501 points with him on the floor.
- Has passed 50.4 percent of the time out of post-ups, the second-highest rate (lower than only that of teammate Draymond Green) among players who have averaged at least three post-ups per game.
- The Warriors have been 15.1 points per 100 possessions better offensively with Durant on the floor (scoring 118.9) than they've been with him off the floor (103.8). That's the biggest on-off OffRtg differential among 261 players who have played at least 750 minutes for a single team this season.
NBA.com/Stats: Watch Durant shoot 19-for-26 from mid-range in the month of February.
James Harden, G, Houston Rockets
- Leads the league in scoring at 36.6 points per game, the highest scoring average since Michael Jordan averaged 37.1 in 1986-87. Has scored 30 or more points in 31 straight games, tying the second-longest streak in NBA history. The 61 points he scored at New York on Jan. 23 are the most scored in a game this season and he has five of the league's 13 50-point games this season (no other player has more than one).
- Has attempted 733 3-pointers, 196 more than any other player. Has attempted 680 pull-up 3-pointers, more than twice as many as any other player.
- Leads the league in usage rate (having used 39.1 percent of the Rockets' possessions while he's been on the floor) time of possession (9.7 minutes per game) and average seconds per touch (6.41). Ranks third in dribbles per touch (5.95).
- Leads the league with 19.2 drives per game and 13.1 points per game scored on drives.
- Leads the league with 209 total deflections.
- The 1,743 minutes he's played with P.J. Tucker are the most that any two teammates have played together this season. The 147 assists he has to Clint Capela are the most from one teammate to another.
NBA.com/Stats: Watch Harden's 17 field goals from when he scored 61 points in New York on Jan. 23.
Kyrie Irving, G, Boston Celtics
- Registering career-high marks in effective field goal percentage (56.9 percent) and assist ratio (23.8 assists per 100 possessions used).
- One of two players (Serge Ibaka is the other) who have shot 50 percent or better on at least 100 non-restricted-area paint shots and 50 percent or better on at least 100 mid-range shots.
- Has shot 40.5 percent on pull-up 3-pointers, the fifth best mark among 42 players that have attempted at least 100.
- Has shot 42-for-85 (49.4 percent) from 3-point range in first six seconds of the shot clock, the second best mark among 47 players with at least 50 attempts, according to Second Spectrum tracking.
- Has shot 46-for-85 (54 percent) with the score within five points in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime, the best mark among 23 players with at least 50 clutch field goal attempts. Also leads the league with 26 clutch assists.
NBA.com/Stats: Watch Irving's 46 clutch buckets.
LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers
- Averaging 34.9 minutes per game, the fewest of his career. Has played 55,711 career minutes (including playoffs), 11,547 more than any other player since the start of the 2003-04 season.
- Only player averaging at least 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game.
- Leads the league with 5.1 fast break points per game.
- Ranks second in fourth-quarter usage rate, having used 37.3 percent of the Lakers' fourth quarter possessions while he's been on the floor.
- Has shot 45.0 percent from mid-range, the best mark of his career. But has taken just 16 percent of his shots from mid-range, the lowest rate of his career.
NBA.com/Stats: Watch James' 19 field goals from when he scored a season-high 51 points in Miami on Nov. 18.
Kawhi Leonard, F, Toronto Raptors
- Has scored 0.465 points per touch, fourth most in the league.
- Has averaged 13.3 free throw attempts per 100 touches, the most among players with at least 1,000 total touches, according to Second Spectrum tracking.
- Has shot 54.5 percent on post-ups, the third-best mark among players with at least 50 post-up field goal attempts.
- One of three players (Jimmy Butler and Tyus Jones are the others) that have played at least 500 minutes and have more steals than personal fouls.
- Has recorded assists on just 12.1 percent of his possessions, the lowest rate of his career.
NBA.com/Stats: Watch Leonard shoot 16-for-22 on his way to a career-high 45 points against Utah on Jan. 1.
LaMarcus Aldridge, F, San Antonio Spurs
- Has averaged 12.8 post-ups per game, most in the league.
- Has taken 42 percent of his shots from mid-range, the second-highest rate (lower than only that of teammate DeMar DeRozan) among players with at least 300 total field goal attempts.
- Has shot 71.1 percent in the restricted area, the best mark of his career and the seventh-best mark among 74 players with at least 200 restricted-area attempts.
- Has recorded assists on 11.2 percent of his possessions, the highest rate of his career.
- Is a minus-59 in the fourth quarter and a plus-94 otherwise.
NBA.com/Stats: Watch Aldridge's 20 field goals from when he scored a career-high 56 points in a double-overtime win over Oklahoma City on Jan. 10.
Bradley Beal, G, Washington Wizards
- Leads the league with 2,158 total minutes played.
- Has traveled 2.81 miles per game, most in the league.
- Registering career-high marks in usage rate, assist ratio and rebounding percentage.
- Has taken 30 percent of his shots in the restricted area, where he has shot 67.2 percent. Both of those are career-high marks.
- Has an effective field goal percentage of 65.2 percent in the fourth quarter, the best mark among 25 players with at least 200 fourth-quarter field goal attempts.
NBA.com/Stats: Watch Beal shoot 8-for-9 in the fourth quarter against Toronto on Jan. 13.
Anthony Davis, F/C, New Orleans Pelicans
- Leads the league in the NBA's efficiency statistic (which adds up the five major boxscore stats and subtracts turnovers, missed shots, miss free throws) for the second straight season.
- Ranks second in the league with 2.5 blocks per game and 10th with 1.6 steals per game.
- Ranks second with 15.1 points in the paint per game. The 34 points in the paint he scored vs. Dallas on Dec. 28 were the most scored in a game this season.
- Has an effective field goal percentage of just 39.6 percent on shots from outside the paint, the fifth worst mark among 161 players who have attempted at least 200 shots from the outside. Has taken 1.6 times as many mid-range shots (205) as 3-pointers (127), the fifth highest rate among those same 161 players. And he has shot 34.1 percent on those mid-range shots, the third-worst mark among 44 players who have attempted at least 150.
- Is a minus-75 in the first quarter of games and a plus-231 otherwise.
NBA.com/Stats: Watch Davis score 34 points in the paint against Dallas on Dec. 28.
Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers
- One of three players (Kevin Durant and James Harden are the others) that have averaged at least 25 points per game in each of the last four seasons.
- Has scored 1.07 points per possession as a pick-and-roll ball-handler, the best mark among 25 players with at least 300 pick-and-roll ball-handler possessions, according to Synergy play-type tracking.
- Has shot 90.7 percent from the free throw line, the best mark among players that have averaged at least five attempts per game.
- The 9.8 points he's averaged in the third quarter are the highest average for any player in any period.
- Has taken 33 percent of his shots, the highest rate of his career, from the restricted area.
NBA.com/Stats: Watch Lillard make a career-high 10 3-pointers against Orlando on Nov. 28.
Ben Simmons, G, Philadelphia 76ers
- Has taken 66 percent of his shots in the restricted area, the highest rate among All-Stars.
- Leads the league with 195 assists on 3-pointers.
- Leads all guards with 4.6 post-ups per game and 13.1 points in the paint per game.
- Has seen his usage rate drop as the game goes on, from 24.4 percent in the first quarter to 19.7 percent in the fourth.
- Has shot 58.6 percent from the free throw line, the worst mark among players that have averaged at least five attempts per game.
NBA.com/Stats: Watch Simmons score 22 points in the paint against Toronto on Dec. 22.
Klay Thompson, G, Golden State Warriors
- Has scored 0.469 points per touch, third most in the league.
- Only player other than James Harden with a usage rate greater than 50 percent in a game (minimum of 15 minutes played) this season. Used 51.6 percent of the Warriors' possessions while he was the floor in Chicago on Oct. 29 when he scored 52 points and set an an NBA record with 14 3-pointers made in less than 27 minutes.
- Leads the league with 339 catch-and-shoot 3-point attempts. Has shot 39.2 percent on those catch-and-shoot threes, the 50th-best mark among 158 players who have attempted at least 100 and down from 44.3 percent last season.
- Has shot 70.1 percent in the restricted area, the second-best mark among 82 guards with at least 100 restricted-area attempts.
- Has attempted just 12.4 free throws per 100 shots from the field, the lowest rate among 45 players with at least 750 field goal attempts.
NBA.com/Stats: Watch Thompson's 14 3-pointers in Chicago on Oct. 29.
Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Only player averaging at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and 1.5 3-pointers per game.
- Has averaged 12.2 post-ups per game, second most in the league. Leads the league with 57 total assists out of post-ups.
- Has seen an increase in the percentage of his shots that have come from 3-point range each year he's been in the league, from 7.6 percent in his rookie season to 27.5 percent this season.
- Has a higher effective field goal percentage in the second game of back-to-backs (60.2 percent (third best among players with at least 100 field goal attempts with no rest) than he has with rest (56.0 percent).
- Effective field goal percentage drops with each quarter, from 58.8 percent in the first to 53.6 percent in the fourth. Has shot 3-for-20 (15 percent) on clutch 3-pointers, the worst mark among players with at least 20 attempts.
NBA.com/Stats: Watch Towns' 15 field goals from when he scored a season-high 39 points in Sacramento on Nov. 9.
Dwyane Wade, G, Miami Heat
- All-time ranks: 30th in points scored (22,725), 46th in assists (5,597), and 33rd in steals (1,591).
- Has shot 67.8 percent in the restricted area, the second best mark among 57 players 6-5 and shorter with at least 100 restricted-area attempts.
- One of four players that have averaged at least 12 points and four assists per game off the bench.
- Leads players that are at least 35 years old in total points (643) and assists (197).
- Has taken 29.6 percent of his shots from 3-point range, by far the highest rate of his career.
NBA.com/Stats: Watch Wade's 13 buckets from when he scored a season-high 35 points in Toronto on Nov. 25.
John Schuhmann is a senior stats analyst for NBA.com. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.
