All-Star 2019 Numbers to Know: Team LeBron

NBA All-Star 2019 is Year 2 of the league's new All-Star format, with teams selected by the top vote-getters in each conference. The new format was a success last year in that the 2018 All-Star Game was much more competitive than the 2017 game.

This year, the Draft was made public and included two extra All-Stars -- Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade -- added by commissioner Adam Silver. All-Star is a celebration of the best players in the game, and Nowitzki and Wade are two of the best we've ever seen.

The current generation of All-Stars are putting up some of those most ridiculous numbers we've ever seen. James Harden has scored 30 or more points in 31 straight games, Russell Westbrook has recorded 11 straight triple-doubles, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring in the paint like no player since Shaquille O'Neal.

Here are some numbers to know about all 13 members of Team LeBron ...

* * *

-- Clutch time = Last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime with a score differential of five points or less.

-- Effective field goal percentage = (FGM + (0.5 * 3PM)) / FGA

-- True shooting percentage = PTS / (2 * (FGM + 0.44 * FTA)))

All stats through Thursday, Feb. 14.

* * *