NBA All-Star 2019
All-Star 2019 Numbers to Know: Team LeBron

John Schuhmann

John Schuhmann NBA.com

Feb 15, 2019 10:22 AM ET

 

Check out some of the best plays from the members of Team Giannis this season!

NBA All-Star 2019 is Year 2 of the league's new All-Star format, with teams selected by the top vote-getters in each conference. The new format was a success last year in that the 2018 All-Star Game was much more competitive than the 2017 game.

This year, the Draft was made public and included two extra All-Stars -- Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade -- added by commissioner Adam Silver. All-Star is a celebration of the best players in the game, and Nowitzki and Wade are two of the best we've ever seen.

The current generation of All-Stars are putting up some of those most ridiculous numbers we've ever seen. James Harden has scored 30 or more points in 31 straight games, Russell Westbrook has recorded 11 straight triple-doubles, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring in the paint like no player since Shaquille O'Neal.

Here are some numbers to know about all 13 members of Team LeBron ...

* * *

-- Clutch time = Last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime with a score differential of five points or less.
-- Effective field goal percentage = (FGM + (0.5 * 3PM)) / FGA
-- True shooting percentage = PTS / (2 * (FGM + 0.44 * FTA)))
All stats through Thursday, Feb. 14.

* * *

Kevin Durant, F, Golden State Warriors

 
Kevin Durant came up huge in a big win against Boston last month.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Durant shoot 19-for-26 from mid-range in the month of February.

James Harden, G, Houston Rockets

 
Relive the 61-point game James Harden dropped on the Knicks this season.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Harden's 17 field goals from when he scored 61 points in New York on Jan. 23.

Kyrie Irving, G, Boston Celtics

 
Kyrie Irving had a memorable showing on Christmas Day vs. Philadelphia.
  • Registering career-high marks in effective field goal percentage (56.9 percent) and assist ratio (23.8 assists per 100 possessions used).
  • One of two players (Serge Ibaka is the other) who have shot 50 percent or better on at least 100 non-restricted-area paint shots and 50 percent or better on at least 100 mid-range shots.
  • Has shot 40.5 percent on pull-up 3-pointers, the fifth best mark among 42 players that have attempted at least 100.
  • Has shot 42-for-85 (49.4 percent) from 3-point range in first six seconds of the shot clock, the second best mark among 47 players with at least 50 attempts, according to Second Spectrum tracking.
  • Has shot 46-for-85 (54 percent) with the score within five points in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime, the best mark among 23 players with at least 50 clutch field goal attempts. Also leads the league with 26 clutch assists.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Irving's 46 clutch buckets.

LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers

 
LeBron James ran roughshod over the Celtics in a Feb. 7 win.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch James' 19 field goals from when he scored a season-high 51 points in Miami on Nov. 18.

Kawhi Leonard, F, Toronto Raptors

 
Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant waged an epic duel in late November.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Leonard shoot 16-for-22 on his way to a career-high 45 points against Utah on Jan. 1.

LaMarcus Aldridge, F, San Antonio Spurs

 
LaMarcus Aldridge scored 56 points vs. OKC in January.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Aldridge's 20 field goals from when he scored a career-high 56 points in a double-overtime win over Oklahoma City on Jan. 10.

Bradley Beal, G, Washington Wizards

 
Bradley Beal was in a scoring zone against the Raptors in early January.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Beal shoot 8-for-9 in the fourth quarter against Toronto on Jan. 13.

Anthony Davis, F/C, New Orleans Pelicans

 
In a loss to the Nets in January, Anthony Davis recorded a 30-20 game.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Davis score 34 points in the paint against Dallas on Dec. 28.

Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers

 
Damian Lillard nailed 10 3-pointers en route to a 41-point game in November.
  • One of three players (Kevin Durant and James Harden are the others) that have averaged at least 25 points per game in each of the last four seasons.
  • Has scored 1.07 points per possession as a pick-and-roll ball-handler, the best mark among 25 players with at least 300 pick-and-roll ball-handler possessions, according to Synergy play-type tracking.
  • Has shot 90.7 percent from the free throw line, the best mark among players that have averaged at least five attempts per game.
  • The 9.8 points he's averaged in the third quarter are the highest average for any player in any period.
  • Has taken 33 percent of his shots, the highest rate of his career, from the restricted area.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Lillard make a career-high 10 3-pointers against Orlando on Nov. 28.

Ben Simmons, G, Philadelphia 76ers

 
Ben Simmons had 21 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds vs. the Spurs in January.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Simmons score 22 points in the paint against Toronto on Dec. 22.

Klay Thompson, G, Golden State Warriors

 
In an early-season win vs. the Bulls, Klay Thompson scored 52 and nailed 14 3-pointers.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Thompson's 14 3-pointers in Chicago on Oct. 29.

Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves

 
Karl-Anthony Towns dominated the Heat in a Dec. 30 victory.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Towns' 15 field goals from when he scored a season-high 39 points in Sacramento on Nov. 9.

Dwyane Wade, G, Miami Heat

 
Dwyane Wade delivered a vintage performance vs. Toronto in late November.

NBA.com/Stats: Watch Wade's 13 buckets from when he scored a season-high 35 points in Toronto on Nov. 25.

* * *

John Schuhmann is a senior stats analyst for NBA.com. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

