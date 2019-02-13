NBA, Puma announce new multiyear partnership

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and PUMA today announced a new multiyear partnership that will make the international sports brand an official marketing partner of the NBA

“We are thrilled to partner with the NBA to bring PUMA to the next level in our reentry to the basketball market,” said Adam Petrick, Global Director of Brand and Marketing at PUMA. “This partnership is a testament to the continued resurgence of PUMA within the basketball industry.”

As PUMA makes its way back into the basketball landscape, the collaboration fosters a relationship that will continue to accelerate the growth of PUMA Hoops within the sport. Through this partnership, PUMA will now be able to feature athletes in their respective NBA uniforms and team logos. Additionally, the brand will be able to curate authentic and original content that will allow better story telling of the company and their athletes.

“PUMA played an important part in the early footwear culture of the NBA,” said Dan Rossomondo, NBA Senior Vice President, Media and Business Development. “As PUMA expands its presence in the basketball market with new player relationships and a new line of basketball sneakers, becoming an official footwear partner of the league was a natural next step to help amplify the brand’s return to the category.”

PUMA reentered the basketball market in October 2018 with the launch of its first signature shoe – the Clyde Court Disrupt and recently unveiled its second basketball shoe, the Uproar Charlotte, ahead of NBA All-Star 2019. The new model highlights the style of this generation, while also paying tribute to Charlotte’s basketball roots. The sleek design showcases colors from the city’s past and present and offers premium sneaker technology for top notch performance. PUMA plans to roll out more variations of basketball sneakers throughout 2019.