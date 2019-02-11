Report: Lin eyes Raptors after buyout from Hawks

Atlanta Hawks veteran guard Jeremy Lin is apparently on his way to a playoff-bound team.

The Hawks officially waived Lin on Monday afternoon. And according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Lin's next stop will be Toronto.

Jeremy Lin is finalizing a buyout with Atlanta, clearing the way for him to sign with Toronto, agents Jim Tanner and Roger Montgomery tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 11, 2019

Toronto has been aggressive of late in reshaping its roster for the postseason, adding former All-Star center Marc Gasol via a trade deadline-day deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. In adding Lin, the Raptors would have another playoff-tested veteran to add to their mix in what is shaping up to be a tough postseason road in the Eastern Conference.

Here's where the Raptors stand (2 spots open, have to fill at least 1 in the next 10 days):

Lowry, VanVleet, Loyd (2-way).

Green, Lin (still has to clear waivers), McCaw.

Leonard, Powell, Miller.

Siakam, Anunoby.

Gasol, Ibaka, Boucher. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 11, 2019

This season, Lin is averaging 10.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 19.7 minutes. He has appeared in 51 games this season.

The Hawks acquired Lin -- along with a 2025 second-round pick and the right to swap second-round picks in 2023 -- from the Brooklyn Nets last summer for guard Isaia Cordinier and a protected 2020 second-round pick.

In 457 career games with the Hawks, Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors, Lin has career averages of 11.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.8 minutes per game.

