Q&A: After 14 seasons, Hornets veteran Williams living 'blessed' NBA life

Marvin Williams is fine with his “old man” moments.

He’s got enough young(er) teammates in the Charlotte Hornets’ locker room to qualify as one of the old heads. So, the 14-year NBA veteran insists that it’s best to embrace the role rather than trying to deny the reality of his situation.

But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t enjoy turning the clock back every now and then, as he did Saturday night at State Farm Arena with a monster dunk over Atlanta Hawks center Alex Len.

Williams caught the ball on the wing, drove to the basket and rocked the rim and Len.

Marvin Williams delivered a poster dunk over Alex Len on Friday night.

“It’s been a while,” he joked afterwards. “Some of the guys say that I’m good for one a year, so I guess that was my one.”

His highlight dunk was one of the punctuation marks on spectacular night for Williams, who finished the game with a season-high 27 points for a Hornets team trying to finish the pre-All-Star weekend portion of the season with a bang.

“At this point everybody is jockeying for playoff positions in both conferences and every game counts,” Williams said. “We understand that the break is right around the corner but we still have work to do before the break. We just have to take it one game at a time and just focus on each game as much as we can. We have to try to go in to the break with some momentum and then continue building that momentum after the break.”

The ability to compartmentalize the season in that way comes easy to Williams now, years after entering the league with all of the hype that comes with being the No. 2 pick in the 2005 Draft.

Marvin Williams lit up his old team, the Atlanta Hawks, for 27 points.

After playing off the bench during his freshman year at North Carolina, Williams -- the ACC Rookie of the Year -- played the role of hero in the Tar Heels title-game win. His tip-in with 1:26 to play broke a 70-70 tie as the Tar Heels went on to a 75-70 win over Illinois.

Williams was a critical piece for a Hawks team that snapped a decade-long playoff drought in 2007-08, growing and developing in his early years in the league alongside Celtics center Al Horford, 2005 Slam Dunk champion Josh Smith, veteran All-Star Joe Johnson, youngster Josh Childress, future Cavaliers coach Tyrone Lue and others.

The Hawks took Marvin Williams with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2005 Draft.

Now he’s trying to play a similar role on a Hornets team led by All-Star guard Kemba Walker, as the Hornets try to grind their way into the playoffs in coach James Borrego’s first season.

Williams, 32, is a grinder on and off the court. He earned his degree in African-American studies from UNC in 2014 after spending nine years in summer school and taking classes during the season to finish what he started. He spoke to NBA.com 's Sekou Smith about his journey, the Hornets’ future and more.

* * *

Sekou Smith: Has it sunk in for you just how long 14 years is in the grand scheme of things, how long that is in an NBA career? One day you’re a teenager trying to figure it all out and the next, you’re the old head in the locker room.

Marvin Williams: [Laughing] Only when I wake up in the morning, man. That’s the only time I think about it to be honest.

SS: But it is something in this league, the hard work it takes to have the longevity you’ve had. Did you find yourself at this stage of your career paying forward the words of wisdom you received from your veterans when you came into the league? Are you whispering in the ears of [Charlotte rookies] Miles Bridges and Devonte’ Graham about what it takes to have real staying power in this league?

MW: I’ve been so blessed, man. So blessed. Obviously, you know I started here in Atlanta. And to still be here in my 14th year, it’s been a true blessing. But I do look at the young’uns -- Malik [Monk] was I think 19 and here’s Miles at 20, you know how we were at that age. It’s hard to figure it all out, it’s hard. You’re trying to learn a lot in a short period of time. But these guys are so talented, so gifted. So it is fun to watch them grow. They are all really hard workers. They have the right attitude. So what you’re trying to do as a vet is model the right behavior, help them whenever and wherever you can. They have such bright futures in this game, so you just try and help out when you can and don’t overdo it, but be as supportive as possible while also taking care of your own business on a daily basis.