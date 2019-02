NBA TV analyst and former GM David Griffin joins John Schuhmann and me to help us break down all of the action from a busy NBA Trade Deadline last week.

We discuss the Sixers' addition of Tobias Harris, the challenge Brad Stevens faces in Boston, the Anthony Davis situation in New Orleans, underrated trades, plus much more.

