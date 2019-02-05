Report: Lakers pull out of Davis trade talks

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams at trying to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. In a surprising turn of events, though, they have reportedly pulled out of the trade talks for the star big man.

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports the Lakers are not having any more conversations with the Lakers about Davis because of "outrageous" trade requests from the Pelicans. Lakers president Magic Johnson told Pelicans GM Dell Demps on Tuesday morning that Los Angeles had made its best offer but that the Lakers were not willing to add anything else and would be moving on.

Here's more from Turner on the turn in the negotiations:

The Lakers were not going to give the Pelicans the six to eight draft picks they wanted for Davis, the person said, knowing that the four first-round picks and second-round picks were more than the Lakers would offer. Late Monday night, the Lakers changed their offer at the request of the Pelicans, two people said. The Lakers had agreed to send their entire young core of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Ivica Zubac to the Pelicans, as well as veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the people said. The Lakers were also winning to also send the Pelicans two first-round draft picks. ... “They wanted more and more and more,” said one person. “There was no more to give. They had cap-relief with Hill being in the deal. But the more they wanted the more it because outrageous and unrealistic.”

The Lakers were willing to give the Pelicans salary-cap relief by taking back Solomon Hill (who has a year left on his deal after this season at $12.7 million). L.A. had also made several changes to their proposals to the Pelicans, talking out a package that included Rajon Rondo, Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson, Turner reports.

In addition, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Lakers are willing to engage in trade talks with the Pelicans, but don't want to simply keep bidding against themselves. In short, the Lakers are looking for the Pelicans to show more initiative in the process.

Early Tuesday, Wojnarowski reported the Lakers were pessimistic about a Davis trade getting done before the Feb. 7 trade deadline. The Lakers made a new offer for Davis yesterday with a trade that would have included multiple young players, future first-round picks and more. However, the Lakers have failed to get the Pelicans to budge much in dealing Davis.

Last night, ESPN reported that the Pelicans were seeking an offer that would overwhelm them with future Draft picks. The long and short of it all, it seems, is the clock is ticking and the Pelicans do not seem to be in a big hurry to deal Davis before the Feb. 7 trade deadline. For the Pelicans, the "overwhelming" card in the deal would look like this: four first-round and second-round picks as part of the trade package as New Orleans wants to be compensated for trading Davis to the Lakers now (instead of in the summer).