New addition Porzingis practices with Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks likely won't see Kristaps Porzingis on the court for a game this season. However, he was a part of practice on Monday, just days after the team acquired him from the New York Knicks in a blockbuster trade.

Porzingis was traded to the Mavs on Thursday, but per reports is not expected to suit up as he recovers from the ACL injury he suffered more than a year ago. On Monday, videos circulated of Porzingis getting up some free throws at practice (as part of a grouping with Dirk Nowitzki and Harrison Barnes).

Guards Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke, who were also acquired in the Porzingis trade, took part in Monday's practice as well.

As Eddie Sefko of Mavs.com pointed out, the Mavs are more than likely to ensure Porzingis' ACL is 100 percent recovered before they pair him with Dallas' other young phenom -- rookie guard Luka Doncic.

Porzingis has been sidelined for nearly a year after tearing his left ACL. The Knicks said recently he would undergo testing during the middle of February that could have determined if he would be able to return this season.

The Mavericks introduced their newest players on Monday afternoon.

The former No. 4 overall pick of the 2015 Draft, Porzings was named an All-Star in 2017-18, but his ACL injury occurred days after that and he never got to play in that game. In 2017-18, prior to the injury, Porzingis averaged 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 39.5 percent on 4.8 3-point attempts.

In December, Knicks team president Steve Mills said the team was pleased with Porzingis' recovery from his ACL, and another round of testing scheduled for mid-February could clarify his timeline for his return.

