Warriors Recall Patrick McCaw from Santa Cruz

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have assigned guard Patrick McCaw to the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today.

The guard has appeared in 50 games (six starts) for Golden State this season, averaging 3.6 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 15.8 minutes per game.

This marks McCaw’s second assignment of the season and fourth of his career. During his lone assignment this year, McCaw scored a team-high 22 points on 47.4 percent shooting from the floor (9-of-19 FG) and recorded eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during the Warriors 105-99 defeat to the Texas Legends on Feb. 9th.

