Warriors React to 2018 NBA Championship
For the second-straight year and third time in four seasons, the Golden State Warriors are NBA Champions after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4. After winning Game 4, they brought the Larry O'Brien Trophy back to the Bay. Following the expected on-court and locker room celebrations, players took to social media to share their excitement and gratitude.
Tree of em!!— Andre Iguodala (@andre) June 9, 2018
— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) June 9, 2018
Nothing like dub nation #GoDubs #StrenghtInNumbers pic.twitter.com/Q6C086c4Ad— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) June 10, 2018
June 9, 2018
Swag Champ— Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) June 9, 2018
I’m a national treasure .. swaggy P— Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) June 9, 2018
Shaun Livingston and family share a championship moment! #LeanInTogether#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/1gLNmJn0JT— NBA (@NBA) June 10, 2018
“Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do whatever you want to do.”@GLeagueWarriors alum @QCook323 signs off as an @NBA Champ! #GLeagueAlum pic.twitter.com/xlWDUhuCxZ— NBA G League (@nbagleague) June 9, 2018
"Being undrafted, 10-day contracts. Cut, cut again, cut again ... now I found a home, and you can't describe it. Champ!"#GLeagueAlum @QCook323 has been on a grind through his journey to the top, now an @NBA champion! #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/5sW2nThhFj— NBA G League (@nbagleague) June 9, 2018
Championship Klay! #DubNation#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/PAuicXGxJa— NBA (@NBA) June 10, 2018