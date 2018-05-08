Warriors Forward Kevin Durant Earns Alvin Attles Community Impact Award

2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant received the Alvin Attles Community Impact Award in recognition of his efforts to make a positive impact on the lives of underserved youth around the world, it was announced today. The award, named in Warriors Legend Alvin Attles’ honor, celebrates Attles’ long-time commitment and dedication to the community and recognizes a current Warriors player who goes above and beyond to support local underprivileged youth.

To honor Durant for his continued commitment to giving back, the Warriors Community Foundation is donating $15,000 to a charity of Durant’s choice, the Oakland Elizabeth House, which offers residence to women and children who have experienced homelessness, violence or addiction.

“I’m grateful to give back in so many ways,” said Durant. “It means a lot to have played a small part in people’s lives.”

Warriors Legend Alvin Attles, Warriors Community Foundation President of the Board Nicole Curran and Vice President of Community Relations and Executive Director of the Warriors Community Foundation Joanne Pasternack will present Durant the Alvin Attles Community Impact Award prior to tonight’s game.

Throughout the 2017-18 season, Durant committed over $13 million to support children and families in need around the world. His contributions include the following: